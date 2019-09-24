Woman killed after her car struck a utility pole in Sedgwick

A woman was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash that also caused a widespread power outage in the Blue Hill area.

Nancy Blastow, 70, of Deer Isle was driving on Snows Cove Road about 10:50 a.m. when she crossed the centerline, corrected and then lost control of the vehicle before striking a utility pole, according to Lt. Roderick Charette of the Maine State Police.

Blastow died at the scene, Charette said.

The road remains closed as crews work to replace downed wires and the broken pole, he said.

The crash cut off power to about 3,933 Emera Maine customers in the Blue Hill area, according to Amanda Cummings, a spokeswoman for the utility. The outage affected Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Deer Isle, Little Deer Isle, Sargentville, Sedgwick, Stonington and Sunset, according to Emera Maine.