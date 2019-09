Nearly 4,000 Emera Maine customers in the Blue Hill area lost power Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole.

Amanda Cummings, a spokeswoman for Emera Maine, said about 3,933 customers were affected by the outage.

The affected communities include Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Deer Isle, Little Deer Isle, Sargentville, Sedgwick, Stonington and Sunset, according to Emera Maine.

Power was expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.