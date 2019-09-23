In UN address, Janet Mills pledges Maine will be carbon-neutral by 2045

Gov. Janet Mills pledged Monday that Maine will have a carbon-neutral economy by 2045 in an address before a United Nations summit, tacking on the most ambitious goal of her tenure and upping the stakes for a new climate council set to begin meeting this week.

Mills, a Democrat who took office in January, paired her two-minute address at the international body in New York City with an executive order directing a new Maine Climate Council to deliver recommendations by late 2020 to transition Maine to a carbon-neutral economy in 25 years.

“We’ve got to unite to preserve our precious common ground, for our common planet, in uncommon ways for this imperative common purpose,” she said. “Maine won’t wait. Will you?”

She signed a bill into law setting a goal for Maine to get 100 percent of electricity from renewables by 2050 and she has called for an 80 percent decrease in overall emissions by then. Her new pledge surpasses those in scope and deadline and effectively pushes into more difficult territory with emissions, including the areas of transportation and heating.

Emissions fell overall in Maine by 30 percent between 2004 and 2015 largely due to decarbonization in the electricity sector, but transportation emissions made up roughly half of the total four years ago and stayed mostly flat over the preceding decade.

Maine has also historically been the state most reliant on heating oil, though the share of homes using that as a main source dropped from 75.6 percent in 2009 to 62.2 percent in 2017, according to Census data, as the numbers of Mainers using propane and natural gas increased.

Mills has taken modest steps in those areas. Her administration is monitoring a regional effort to address transportation emissions, set aside $5.1 million in settlement money to boost electric vehicle programs and signed a bill making changes to a grant program with the goal of installing 100,000 new heat pumps by 2025.

The finer points of fulfilling Mills’ goal are going to be filled in by the 39-member council. Her office released the roster of members last week and it includes top administration officials, lawmakers and other government officials and business, industry and nonprofit leaders.

This story will be updated.