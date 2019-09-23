Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019: Infuriating robocalls, why I support Medicare for All, protecting the Arctic Wildlife Refuge

Infuriating robocalls

We have received a great many annoying, infuriating, time wasting, downright rude robocalls in the last few years. Yesterday was the limit! The phone rang and I saw my own name and number on the caller ID.

Several weeks ago, it was the name and number of an old friend who passed away several years ago. That really frosted me, but this blew my mind. I called the Federal Communications Commission but was told there is really nothing they could do. They are investigating the matter. We have a call block function on our phone and we use it, but it’s hard to know what to do when a number is local. The call might be legitimate.

Does anyone have a suggestion that might be more effective than filing a complaint with the FCC and waiting for an outcome? People are going to start getting robocalls with my name and phone number on the caller ID. I do not want to have to change my phone number.

Ruth D. Basile

Castine

Why I support Medicare for all

In early August, I saw a specialist for treatment of a chronic disease. The specialist prescribed a medication to prevent flare ups and reduce my need to use steroids. I have private insurance that required that the medication be authorized. After a month during which the company said that the request was on the wrong form — no, it wasn’t — and it didn’t provide the required information — yes it did, but they needed more information — they finally denied it and insisted that I find a cheaper medication.

The medication they approved does not prevent painful flare ups and is potentially carcinogenic. I am not going to use it. I would bet money that the person who made this decision and is seconding guessing my specialist has no medical training, and is using a company decision tree. I do not understand why anyone believes that people love their private insurance. I don’t love mine. I don’t understand why my insurance company, instead of the specialist I am seeing, is allowed to treat my disease. I can’t wait until I am 65 and can get Medicare. Medicare for all is an idea whose time has come.

Barbara Miller

Wells

Protecting the Arctic Wildlife Refuge

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is one of our nation’s most majestic places, home to nearly 200 species of migratory birds that migrate to six continents and all 50 states, including our area of Maine, and the Porcupine caribou herd.

The refuge’s coastal plain is also critical onshore denning habitat for one of the world’s most imperiled polar bear population, the Southern Beaufort Sea polar bear. With the passing of the new tax bill in December 2017, the refuge was opened up to oil and gas drilling, jeopardizing the entire ecosystem and the indigenous Gwich’in people, who have relied on the Porcupine caribou herd for thousands of years.

Thankfully, the House of Representatives just passed H.R. 1146, a bill that would restore protections for the Arctic refuge, with bipartisan support. We are grateful that our representative, Jared Golden, was one of those votes and that Rep. Chellie Pingree, Maine’s other House member, also voted to protect the refuge. Their leadership respects the guiding principles of our National Wildlife Refuge System by honoring the community of life that supports the Gwich’in and protects the diverse and abundant wildlife that is an essential part of America for future generations.

Daniel Tandy Maine Alaska Coalition

Bar Harbor