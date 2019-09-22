Fort Kent’s Austin Theriault finishes 32nd in Monster Energy Cup race

Fort Kent’s Austin Theriault finished 32nd in Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

Theriault, who qualified 34th in the 38-car field, finished eight laps off the pace.

Martin Truex Jr. won the race.

Theriault was driving the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing car and got as high as 29th early in the race.

He was the best finisher among the three Ware cars as J.J. Yeley wound up 33rd in the No. 52 car and Spencer Boyd was 34th in the No. 53.

It was Theriault’s fourth race for the Ware team, and he will run again for them next Sunday over the road course at the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. He will run at least two more races after the Charlotte race.

In his previous three races, Theriault drove the No. 52 car.

Theriault actually crossed the finish line in 33rd place, but Erik Jones, who finished fourth, failed his post-race inspection and was relegated to last place.

The 32nd ties Theriault’s previous best set at Michigan International Speedway last month.

He finished 35th in his Cup debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and 34th at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

Corey LaJoie, who drives for the Go Fas Racing team owned by Old Orchard Beach’s Archie St. Hilaire, finished 29th.