Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lisbon crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash in Lisbon.

The operator, who was not identified, was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Ridge Road before it went off the right shoulder of the road near the intersection with Webster Road, according to the Lisbon Police Department.

First responders found the motorcycle in the ditch and the operator not far away, Lisbon police said.

The operator, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious injuries, police said.

The operator’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.