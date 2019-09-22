Lewiston-Auburn
September 22, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | Castle Hill Deaths | Bangor Metro | Bangor Abortion | Today's Paper
Lewiston-Auburn

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lisbon crash

Dreamstime | TNS
Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash in Lisbon.

The operator, who was not identified, was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Ridge Road before it went off the right shoulder of the road near the intersection with Webster Road, according to the Lisbon Police Department.

First responders found the motorcycle in the ditch and the operator not far away, Lisbon police said.

The operator, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious injuries, police said.

The operator’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like