September 20, 2019
Maine Supreme Court Justice Hjelm is retiring

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Maine Supreme Judicial Court Justice Jeffrey Hjelm
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Supreme Judicial Court Justice Jeffrey Hjelm is retiring after 27 years as a judge.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Friday described Hjelm as a “careful, quiet thinker who is committed to the principle of law and the administration of justice.”

Hjelm served as a district judge and Superior Court justice before joining the Supreme Judicial Court om 2014. Before that, he worked for the attorney general’s office and for a Bangor law firm.

Mills said her advisory committee on judicial nominations will begin next month reviewing candidates to succeed Hjelm on the Supreme Judicial Court.


Comments

