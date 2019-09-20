Politics
September 20, 2019
Janet Mills will address the United Nations on climate change

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Governor Janet Mills (left) and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree (right) meet with members of the public and other stakeholders in Portland in June to discuss how to respond to the hundreds of asylum seekers now arriving in the city.
By Michael Shepherd, BDN Staff
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills said she will address the United Nations on her administration’s nascent effort to combat climate change at a two-day summit in New York City on Monday, becoming the first sitting Maine governor to address the international body.

Mills, a Democrat, made reducing carbon emissions an early goal of her tenure. In February, she added Maine to a group of more than 20 other states committed to abide by an international agreement to reduce emissions that the U.S. withdrew from in 2017. On Thursday, she announced the members of a 39-member council tasked with meeting reduction goals.

In a Friday statement, Mills’ office said she was invited to speak by United National Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, joining other state and international leaders. Her remarks are expected to last roughly two minutes. She is also expected to participate in a discussion with European leaders on climate change on Tuesday.

