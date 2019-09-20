Janet Mills will address the United Nations on climate change

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills said she will address the United Nations on her administration’s nascent effort to combat climate change at a two-day summit in New York City on Monday, becoming the first sitting Maine governor to address the international body.

Mills, a Democrat, made reducing carbon emissions an early goal of her tenure. In February, she added Maine to a group of more than 20 other states committed to abide by an international agreement to reduce emissions that the U.S. withdrew from in 2017. On Thursday, she announced the members of a 39-member council tasked with meeting reduction goals.

In a Friday statement, Mills’ office said she was invited to speak by United National Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, joining other state and international leaders. Her remarks are expected to last roughly two minutes. She is also expected to participate in a discussion with European leaders on climate change on Tuesday.

