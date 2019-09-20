Mid-Maine
September 20, 2019
Mid-Maine Latest News | Maine's Cellphone Laws | Bangor Metro | Moose Season | Today's Paper
Mid-Maine

Family requests private funeral for Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell

News Center Maine via AP; Gabor Degre | BDN
News Center Maine via AP; Gabor Degre | BDN
Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell (left), during a firefighter training exercise in Farmington, Maine, in August 2014. The procession carring the body of Farmingron Fire Cpt. Michael Bell goes through downtown Farmington Tuesday morning.
By CBS 13
Updated:

FARMINGTON, Maine — The funeral service for Capt. Michael Bell, the Farmington firefighter who died in Monday’s explosion that leveled the headquarters of LEAP Inc., will be private at the family’s request.

The Wiles Remembrance Center in Farmington said an obituary for Bell should be ready by Sunday afternoon on its website, and for publication in newspapers Monday.

[Fire captain who died in Farmington blast followed his father into service]

The Farmington Fire Department will hold a tribute service in the future, but not until all of the injured Farmington firefighters have been released from the hospital.

State and federal investigators are continuing to probe the cause of Monday’s explosion, which happened after firefighters responded to the building on Farmington Falls Road for a propane leak.

The state fire marshal’s office on Friday said it plans to continue investigating next week and that the on-scene portion of the investigation finished Thursday. Investigators have turned the property over to its owners and their insurance company, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The investigation, including additional interviews and analysis of items gathered from the scene, will continue next week off-site, according to McCausland.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like