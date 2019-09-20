Family requests private funeral for Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell

FARMINGTON, Maine — The funeral service for Capt. Michael Bell, the Farmington firefighter who died in Monday’s explosion that leveled the headquarters of LEAP Inc., will be private at the family’s request.

The Wiles Remembrance Center in Farmington said an obituary for Bell should be ready by Sunday afternoon on its website, and for publication in newspapers Monday.

[Fire captain who died in Farmington blast followed his father into service]

The Farmington Fire Department will hold a tribute service in the future, but not until all of the injured Farmington firefighters have been released from the hospital.

State and federal investigators are continuing to probe the cause of Monday’s explosion, which happened after firefighters responded to the building on Farmington Falls Road for a propane leak.

The state fire marshal’s office on Friday said it plans to continue investigating next week and that the on-scene portion of the investigation finished Thursday. Investigators have turned the property over to its owners and their insurance company, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The investigation, including additional interviews and analysis of items gathered from the scene, will continue next week off-site, according to McCausland.