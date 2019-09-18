UMaine kicker bounces back with 3 field goal performance

Place-kicker Kenny Doak was one of the bright spots for the University of Maine football team in Saturday night’s 45-23 Colonial Athletic Association loss to Towson in Orono.

The junior kicked field goals of 30, 45 and 44 yards. He had converted only one of his first three this season.

“I made a few adjustments, nothing major. I put in some extra work on my off day,” said Doak, who made 11 of 18 field goals a year ago including late, game-winning kicks of 52 yards against Villanova and 39 against Rhode Island.

Doak’s mentality is to stay on an even keel emotionally in an effort to achieve better consistency.

“I continue to trust in the process. You don’t need to overthink anything,” Doak said. “They were just misses, so you’ve got to move on. I got my opportunities, and I made the best of them.”

Doak said because of the changing dynamics of a game, he is never quite sure when his opportunities will come up. He just wants to help the team.

“You never know what it’s going to come down to,” Doak said. “Every week is different. Everything changes — the wind. So you’ve got to stay mentally sharp.”

He said snapper Bryce Colee and holder Derek Deoul do an awesome job and the three of them are always ready to have their names called.

“We’re super stoked to help the team out,” he said.