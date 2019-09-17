Bangor soccer team battles past Hampden

The Bangor High School girls soccer team ran into a tough goalkeeper Tuesday night.

But the Rams’ Rowan Andrews headed in a Meg Putnam corner kick 11:39 into the second half and went on to post a 1-0 victory over the Hampden Academy Broncos at the Bangor High School field.

After an evenly played first half, the Rams dominated the second half only to be stymied time and time again by Bronco senior goalkeeper Adie Hughes.

Hughes registered 10 saves the second half with most coming off clear-cut chances.

She single-handedly kept her team in the game.

The Rams (2-2) also hit three posts as they pinned the Broncos in their own end.

Hughes had no chance on the goal as Andrews was left unmarked, and her powerful header glanced in off Hughes’ hand.

There was little to choose between the two teams in the first half.

Bangor had a slight edge in possession, but Hampden (2-2) generated just as many scoring chances.

Neither team was able to severely test the opposing goalkeeper.

Bangor sophomore Julia Smallwood had the best chance of the half when she broke in alone down the right wing, but she sailed her shot high over the crossbar.

HA had two good chances.

Maysko Brown was able to slide inside a Ram defender and get her right foot on Sydney Hodgdon’s long pass, but her deflection just curled around the right post.

With 1:30 left in the half, Hodgdon sailed a well-struck shot from 22 yards out just wide of the far post.

Bangor had a 9-4 edge in shot attempts.