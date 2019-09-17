State police find a body buried in a Norway backyard

State police recovered a body from a property in Norway as they were conducting a search on Tuesday.

The body, which is believed to be a woman’s, was found buried in the backyard at 239 Harrison Road, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The remains were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta where an autopsy will begin Wednesday. Investigators are waiting to hear back from the medical examiner on a positive identification and cause of death, McCausland said.

Police believe the woman was in her 80s and likely died in the past 12 to 18 months. She also may have lived in a mobile home on the property, McCausland said.