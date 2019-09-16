Maine Maritime Academy swim coach takes Fordham post

Maine Maritime Academy head swim coach Hayley Masi has resigned her position at the Castine school to accept the assistant coaching position at Fordham University.

Masi was named the academy’s interim coach in December 2018 and then in March 2019 was named head coach. During her year at the academy, the first year of the program as an NCAA sport, Masi coached the team to three victories and qualified five swimmers for the New England Intercollegiate Championships.

The academy’s athletics director, Steve Peed, said his intent is to have a new coach appointed prior to the start of the season later this month.

Masi, a New Jersey native, swam for the University of Massachusetts, where she captained the 2017-2018 team. Fordham competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

“She did an excellent job developing our program, and she established a great rapport with the team,” Peed said. “She has done a fantastic job setting us up for the future. It is a loss for us, without a doubt. However, the path of this program does not change. We are going to push swimming.”

With the roster that Masi has put together for the 2019-2020 season, Peed said the Mariners are going to surprise people at this year’s New England Championships.

Maine Maritime’s commitment to swimming has has led to extensive pool renovations, including the installation of the latest design in starting blocks. Peed noted the academy is exploring adding one-meter diving to the facility as well.