Former UMaine baseball player accused in serial rapes faces first trial

Opening statements are set in the first trial of a former college baseball player accused of sexually assaulting six women at a Sussex County courthouse in Delaware.

Prosecution and defense attorneys were scheduled to make opening remarks in the trial of Clay Conaway on Monday following the completion of jury selection.

Conaway of Georgetown, Delaware, is a former University of Delaware and University of Maine baseball player. He is accused of raping the six women between September 2013 and July 2018.

Conaway, who attended UMaine during the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 school years before transferring to Delaware, allegedly committed the sexual assaults over the past five years.

A UMaine spokeswoman in November 2018 said the university received no reports of sexual misconduct by Conaway when he was a student.

The judge in July granted a defense motion to hold separate trials regarding each of Conaway’s accusers.

The judge said a key issue in each case is whether the victim consented to sexual intercourse, and that when consent is a core issue, evidence of other sexual offenses is generally not admissible.

Conaway, who was a former high school All-American wrestler, appeared in eight baseball games for UMaine during the 2015 season and was 1-0 with a 6.23 earned run average in eight appearances spanning 13 innings. Because of poor performance, Conaway saw no game action during the 2016 season.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 205-pound Conaway left UMaine in May 2016 because he “wanted to go some place where he would get more playing time, and we granted his release,” a former UMaine coach said.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.