Towson pulls away beat UMaine in battle of top-10 football teams

Towson University received four touchdown runs from senior running back Yeedee Thaenrat and its defense made four interceptions that led to three touchdowns on Saturday night as the Tigers snapped the University of Maine’s six-game home winning streak with a 45-23 Colonial Athletic Association victory at Morse Field.

It was the first time in UMaine history that two football teams ranked in the top 10 played in Orono.

Eighth-ranked Towson (3-0) is off to its best start since 2013, the year the Tigers lost to North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision national championship game.

UMaine, ranked No. 7, fell to 1-2 with its second straight loss.

Thaenrat, who is used as a power back to complement first-team All-American speedster Shane Simpson, scored on runs of 1, 1, 2 and 3 yards.

Senior quarterback Tom Flacco, a third-team All-American and the CAA Offensive Player of the Year in 2018, completed 20 of 34 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown. He also was the Tigers’ leading rusher (seven carries, 68 yards).

UMaine quarterback Chris Ferguson completed 28 of 49 passes for 401 yards but threw the four interceptions. UMaine managed just 68 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Simpson suffered a leg injury midway through the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Thaenrat, a Tennessee Tech transfer who scored five touchdowns all of last season, gave Towson the lead for good with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:41 left in the first half.

Towson took a 17-13 lead into the intermission.

Kenny Doak’s 44-yard field goal 4:34 into the second half cut the lead to 17-16 but the Tigers scored four unanswered touchdowns to cruise to the victory.

Flacco spearheaded a five-play, 73-yard drive that expanded the lead to 24-16 by completing four straight passes including a 38-yarder to Chris Clark and a 19-yarder to Kobe Young.

Thaenrat burst into the end zone from the 2-yard line.

After UMaine was forced to punt, Flacco engineered a seven-play, 77-yard drive featuring a 36-yard completion to Shane Leatherbury followed by 9-yard TD pass to Clark with 1:09 remaining in the third period.

The Black Bears tried to climb back into the game on the ensuing drive, picking up 40 yards on three plays down to the Towson 39.

But Ferguson’s next pass went right into the waiting arms of Keon Paye, who dashed 73 yards down to the UMaine-1, where Thaenrat converted on the next play.

Towson’s fourth interception, on a ball that bounced off the hands of UMaine’s Jacob Hennie into the mitts of Robert Heyward, resulted in an insurance TD for the Tigers. Young scored on a 10-yard run.

Joe Fitzpatrick scored a consolation touchdown from a yard out with 5:19 left for UMaine.

Two stalled UMaine drives deep into Towson territory forced the Black Bears to settle for a pair of Kenny Doak field goals in the first period as UMaine took a 6-0 lead. Doak converted from 30 and 45 yards.

On the ensuing drive, the Tigers took their first lead of the game on an eight-play, 63-yard drive highlighted by a 36-yard pass from Flacco to Caleb Smith.

Flacco scrambled for six yards on a third-and-two from the UMaine 19 and completed a pair of five-yard throws to Leatherbury and Street to set up Thaenrat’s 3-yard TD run.

The Black Bears’ inability to pick up a first down after being in a second-and-one situation late in the first period proved costly as the Tigers took over on its 43-yard line after and marched down to the UM-9 before settling for O’Neil’s 26-yard field goal to make it 10-6.

The Black Bears responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by Ferguson’s 19-yard TD pass to Edwards.

O’Neill missed a 46-yard field goal, pushing it wide right, but the Tigers got the ball right back when Ferguson forced a throw into the middle and safety Coby Tippett picked it off at the UM-38.

A pass interference call on Manny Patterson on a third-and-11 at the UM-22 gave Towson the ball at the UM-7 and Thaenrat finished off the drive with his 1-yard dive.

UMaine lost the services of junior linebacker Jaron Grayer in the second period as he suffered an upper body injury. He had left last week’s game with an injury.