Stephen King criticizes Susan Collins on ‘The Late Show’

Stephen King made the rounds on a variety of talk shows this week, promoting his new book, “The Institute,” and commenting on lots of matters — from his inspiration for his latest novel, to his feelings on politics and, in particular, Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

First up, King appeared on “Good Morning America” on ABC on Tuesday morning, where hosts George Stephanopoulos and Amy Robach asked him what scared him, the master of horror. King said, “the current political climate.”

The following day, King paid a visit to “The View” on ABC, where — perhaps most excitingly for King fans — it was announced that “View” panelist Whoopi Goldberg will be starring in the upcoming CBS All Access adaptation of King’s “The Stand” as Mother Abigail. King also mentioned that he and showrunner Josh Boone are writing the teleplay together, with help from his son, Owen King.

In another clip, King shared a story about how his original idea for the story of “The Institute” was inspired in part by the cruelty inflicted on children by Nazi “scientists” and by CIA researchers in the 1950s and 60s. He noted, however, that in more recent months, his story began to parallel real life, as stories of children being detained on the southern border began to surface.

Finally, King made an appearance on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where he talked very specifically about his feelings on Collins. Unsurprisingly, given his past support for Democratic candidates, he is not a fan.

He also gleefully admitted that yes, he’s still got Donald Trump blocked on Twitter.