Former UMaine star gains coaching post at Skidmore

Matt England, a former Bangor High School swim captain and the University of Maine record holder in two backstroke events, has been appointed assistant swim coach at Skidmore College in Saratoga, New York.

“We are really excited to have Matt as our first full-time assistant at Skidmore. He will bring a new perspective to our training and to our team with his background in biomechanics and his overall technical knowledge,” said Jill Greenleaf, head coach of the NCAA Division lll program.

Greenleaf said England will interact with all facets of both the men’s and women’s programs but will have primary responsibilities for the training of sprinters and strokers.

“I am excited to join the staff at Skidmore,” England said. “Jill is an experienced and respected head coach, and I look forward to working with her to make our athletes smart, strong and successful.”

England owns UMaine records in the 100-yard backstroke (49.4 seconds) and the 200 backstroke (1:50.4).

He joins the Thoroughbreds after spending two years as an assistant at the University of Texas Permian Basin, where he pursued graduate studies in exercise physiology. He trained the sprinters, and 20 school records were set there during his tenure as an assistant.

Earlier this year, England traveled to the Sport Research Center at the University of Porto in Portugal to study the use of 3D animation in representing biomechanics data. “Porto is one of the leading swim research centers in the world,” the two time MVP for the Black Bears said.

England’s interest in exercise science and biomechanics was sparked his junior year at UMaine in a class taught by Robert Lehnhard, professor of kinesiology and physical education. Since then England has been utilizing biomechanics research and its application to swim training.

England’s on-deck coaching duties begin Sept. 30, the first official practice date. Included on the roster of the Thoroughbreds, who compete in the Liberty Conference, is former Mount Desert Island swimmer Anna Naggert.