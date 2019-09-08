Presidential candidate Cory Booker makes his first Maine campaign stop

Presidential candidate Cory Booker made a campaign stop Saturday at Thompson’s point in Portland, where he spoke to a crowd of about 250 people about the need for nuclear energy and gun licensing. He also touched on other big themes in his campaign.

“Don’t tell me we just want to get Donald Trump out of that office. We got a lot more work to do,” the Democratic New Jersey senator said. “We’ve got to get to a point where every American has health care as a right in this nation. We have work to do. The planet is in peril, and we can solve the crisis of climate change. We have work to do. There are workers in America who work a full time job and catch extra shifts, and they’re still below the poverty line. We have work to do.”

Following a half hour speech, Booker spoke to reporters about President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China, which have affected Maine lobstermen.

“We should be working with our allies and standing up against China’s unfair trade practices,” Booker said. “It gives us more leverage more strength and probably results in more compliance. Not what the president’s doing right now, by taxing his own citizens, hurting American businesses, hurting American farmers. What he’s doing is unacceptable, and it’s going to result in more American pain and diminished economic prospects. And so I agree with folks here in Maine that are upset.”

Booker is the third Democratic candidate to visit Maine ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg both visited Portland in recent weeks.

Booker is one of 10 Democratic candidates who has qualified to participate in the next presidential debate Sept. 12. NPR reports that Booker has an average poll standing of 2 percent.

