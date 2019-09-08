2-car crash on I-95 injures 4 people and 2 dogs

A serious crash that injured four people and two dogs, and disrupted traffic on I-95 north of Augusta on Saturday is being attributed to a medical incident.

Maine State Police responded to the area of milemarker 130 in Sidney around 11:30 a.m. Saturday for the crash, where two vehicles and a trailer ended up in a ditch.

A truck being driven by Michael Moore, 74, of Texas hauling a travel trailer drifted into the passing lane, colliding with a car driven by Janet Arthur, 60, of Tennessee, police said.

Both vehicles went off the road, with Moore’s truck and camper rolling over and Arthur’s car landing on top.

Traffic was disrupted for more than two hours as people and two dogs were removed.

Moore and his wife Susan, 66, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Arther’s passengers, Linda Overvay, 55, and Barbara Knigge, 53, were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The two dogs were taken by an animal control officer while their owners were treated.

Moore told police at the hospital he has a heart condition which caused him to “white” out, leading to the accident.

He is staying at MaineGeneral for observation.