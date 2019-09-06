Politics
September 06, 2019
Paul LePage will serve as Trump campaign’s honorary chair in Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Governor Paul LePage delivers his final State of the State address before a joint session of the Maine Legislature in Augusta on Tuesday night.
The Associated Press
Updated:

PORTLAND, Maine — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign said former Gov. Paul LePage will serve as his campaign honorary chairman in Maine.

Joe Turcotte, the Republican National Committee’s director for Maine, will serve as the campaign’s state director.

LePage, a Republican, had campaigned with Trump, who visited the state five times when he ran in 2016. LePage also took trips to Washington, D.C., to visit Trump administration officials.

He was in office from 2011-2019. He hinted in an interview with Skowhegan-based WSKW radio Thursday that he’s contemplating another run for governor in 2022.

 


Comments

