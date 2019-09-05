Hurricane Dorian aid: How to donate to rescue, relief and recovery in the Bahamas

Dorian slammed into the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane and battered Grand Bahamas, the Abacos and other islands for days. The storm flattened and flooded whole communities. The official death toll is 20, but the number is expected to rise as rescue workers reach more areas.

The Bahamian government and several organizations are accepting donations of money and in some cases supplies to support rescue, relief and recovery.

– The Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund, set up by the Bahamian government, is accepting wire transfers. The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency has posted instructions on its website: www.cdema.org.

– The American Red Cross is accepting donations by phone at 1-800-435-7669 or online at www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-donations.html.

– The Salvation Army is accepting money for relief efforts in both the Bahamas and the United States at give.helpsalvationarmy.org.

– The Grand Bahama Port Authority has established the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation to provide relief to that island. It’s accepting donations and supplies. www.gbdisasterrelief.org/donations.

– YachtAid Global, which coordinates yacht operators in providing humanitarian aid and disaster response, is accepting money to purchase supplies including food, hygiene kits, medicines and tarps. yachtaidglobal.org/campaigns/hurricane-dorian-relief-for-north-bahamas.

– Global Giving, a global crowdfunding platform, has set up the Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund to help local organizations purchase food, water, and medicines. www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-dorian-relief-fund.

– World Central Kitchen has sent teams to provide food to people in the affected areas. The organization, founded by chef José Andrés, is accepting money at donate.wck.org.

– The National Association of the Bahamas, based in Miami and working with the Bahamas consul general there, has set up a Hurricane Relief Fund. www.nabmiami.org/donate.