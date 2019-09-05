Can you figure out what businesses are housed in these old Bangor buildings today?

You, our dear readers, responded so positively to last month’s post asking you to identify what now is in these old Bangor buildings that we thought we would try it all again.

Here are four more photos from the Bangor’s region’s past — of old buildings and businesses that are now long gone. Can you figure out what are in those old buildings today?

Leave your answers in the comments below. We’ll post the answers at 6 p.m. today.

1. What is today at the former Dunham-Hanson warehouse?

File | BDN File | BDN

2. Can you figure out what in 2019 is in the old Belmont Hotel?

File | BDN File | BDN

3. Bangor’s Walmart wasn’t always where it is today. What is in its old location now?

File | BDN File | BDN

4. Here’s a tough one. What’s in now where the old Checkmate Steakhouse was?

File | BDN File | BDN

Want to see more archive photos of Maine? Check out our past stories here.