September 05, 2019
Can you figure out what businesses are housed in these old Bangor buildings today?

File | BDN
File | BDN
By Emily Burnham, BDN Staff

You, our dear readers, responded so positively to last month’s post asking you to identify what now is in these old Bangor buildings that we thought we would try it all again.

Here are four more photos from the Bangor’s region’s past — of old buildings and businesses that are now long gone. Can you figure out what are in those old buildings today?

Leave your answers in the comments below. We’ll post the answers at 6 p.m. today.

1. What is today at the former Dunham-Hanson warehouse?

File | BDN
File | BDN
What is in the former Dunham-Hanson building now? Back in the 1950s it housed a property management company.

2. Can you figure out what in 2019 is in the old Belmont Hotel?

File | BDN
File | BDN
What trendy business lives in the former Hotel Belmont and Cocktail Lounge building?

3. Bangor’s Walmart wasn’t always where it is today. What is in its old location now?

File | BDN
File | BDN
Bangor still has a Walmart, but it's not in its original location. What store is in its old home now?

4. Here’s a tough one. What’s in now where the old Checkmate Steakhouse was?

File | BDN
File | BDN
Though this hallway looks somewhat nondescript, the Checkmate Steakhouse was a popular Bangor restaurant throughout the 1970s and 80s. What business is housed there now?

Want to see more archive photos of Maine? Check out our past stories here.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

