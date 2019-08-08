Can you guess what these Bangor locations are now?

If there’s only one truth in this world, it’s that change is inevitable.
That’s especially true for the Maine business scene, where restaurants and stores can change at the drop of a hat.
We’ve rounded up a few photos of Bangor businesses over the years from our archives. Do you know what business each building is now? If you think you know, leave your guesses in the comments section below.
Check back tonight, when we will reveal the answers.
1. The former Sing’s Restaurant in Bangor
What business is now located at the former Sing's Restaurant in Bangor?
2. The former Maine National Center in Bangor
What business is now where the Maine National Center was, pictured here when it was being constructed in the 1980s?
3. The former Howdy Beefburger in Bangor
What business is now where the Howdy Beefburger used to be?
4. The former Utterback Corporation in Bangor
What is in the Bangor building that formerly housed the Utterback Corporation?
If you want to see more vintage Maine photos, click here.
