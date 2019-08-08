We asked what these Bangor locations are now. Here are the answers.

We dug through the Bangor Daily News photo archives to track down some vintage Bangor business photos, and asked our readers if they could tell what’s in each location now.

And now we’re delivering the answers.

1. The former Sing’s Restaurant, located in the Penobscot Plaza on Washington Street, is now…

…Hero’s Sports Grill. Sing’s closed in 1998 after nearly 30 years in business, and was famous for its Cantonese cuisine and for its enormous, ornate fountain in the lobby.

Most readers got this one right, although some other guesses were Dysart’s, a Howard Johnson and Sea Dog Brewing Company.

2. The old Maine National Center on Stillwater Avenue is currently…

…home to businesses including Acadia Federal Credit Union, Deja Vu Salon, Maine Geeks, Elegant Nails and others. The Maine National Center was one of several developments that sprang up around the Bangor Mall in the late 1970s and early 80s. It’s pictured here as it was being constructed.

These guesses were vague but correct! It is the credit union by the mall.

3. The former Howdy Beefburger, located on Main Street in Bangor, is today…

..a Dunkin’ Donuts. It was also formerly home to a Gold Star Cleaners, though that side of the building has been under renovation for the past three years, with Blaze Urban Pizzeria supposedly slated to open there sometime in the future. Howdy Beefburger was a Boston-based burger chain, started by the founders of Dunkin’ Donuts in an attempt to compete with McDonalds. It was open in Bangor in the 1960s and early 70s.

Some said a TD Bank. Others said the Greyhound Station. But about half of you were correct with Dunkin’ Donuts.

4. What was once the Utterback Corporation at the corner of May and Summer streets is now…

…a U-Haul Moving and Storage center. The Utterback Corporation was one of several businesses owned by the Utterback family, a wealthy clan of entrepreneurs and politicians in Bangor. In addition to selling cars, Utterback also sold paint, electronics, hardware and other goods.

Other guesses for this location were Spanky’s Pizza and a cigar bar.

