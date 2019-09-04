Bill Clinton and Jeb Bush will headline an education talk in Biddeford

Former President Bill Clinton and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush will visit the University of New England’s campus in Biddeford on Sept. 27 to mark the 30th anniversary of a national education summit that involved all 50 governors and the late President George H.W. Bush.

The two will be speaking as part of the university’s George and Barbara Bush Distinguished Lecture series, the university announced Wednesday.

The occasion marks three decades since the late President Bush, who had deep connections to Maine through his second home on Walker’s Point in Kennebunk before he died late last year, called a summit that brought all 50 U.S. governors together to discuss education at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. Clinton, at the time serving as the governor of Arkansas, helped lead the summit, three years before he went on to defeat the elder Bush to win the White House in 1992.

It was considered a historic bipartisan moment in the standards-based education reform movement, according to Education Week, and became a central theme of H.W. Bush’s State of the Union address in 1990.

The event will be moderated by Harvard University professor Roger B. Porter, who served as H.W. Bush’s chief domestic and economic policy advisor from 1989 to 1993. It will take places in UNE’s Harold Alfond Forum building.