Hebron hunter to serve 9 months for manslaughter in 2017 slaying

SOUTH PARIS, Maine — The Hebron man charged with killing a woman on opening day of the 2017 deer hunting season was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but nine months suspended after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Robert Trundy, 40, was scheduled to be tried before a jury next week at the Oxford County Courthouse, where he was sentenced Tuesday.

In a plea agreement with the Maine attorney general’s office, an additional felony charge of failure to give aid was dismissed.

Trundy shot and killed Karen Wrentzel, 34, of Hebron around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28, 2017, while she was digging for gemstones on her land. In interviews with Maine game wardens after the shooting, Trundy admitted that he did not properly identify his target when he pulled the trigger, as required by law, according to court documents.

He told wardens that he saw a “brown thing” move but also said that he did not see an outline of a deer, Assistant Attorney General Robert “Bud” Ellis, who is prosecuting the case, told the judge Tuesday. When he fired a shot, Trundy immediately heard a scream but did not go to where she fell, Ellis said.

Trundy apologized Tuesday for his actions. He addressed his brief remarks to the victim.

“I lost my soul that day, and you lost your life,” he said. “You are with me when I wake up in the morning and when I go to sleep at night.”

Wrentzel’s family members objected vehemently to the prosecution’s decision to drop the failure to render aid charge. Her uncle Jon Spofford described her as well-read, funny, stubborn and independent.

“She died alone, innocent and afraid,” he told Superior Court Justice Andrew Horton. “The first responsibility of a hunter who may have caused injury to a human being to identify himself to the injured person.”

Trundy, who was hunting that day with his father, Ralph Trundy, 72, of Hebron, told game wardens that when he realized he had shot a person he was not able to render aid. Instead, he called his father to say he thought he had shot someone.

Horton said that Wrentzel did nothing wrong the day she died.

“Mr. Trundy is the one who did something wrong,” the judge said. “But until he fired the shot, he was acting legally [by hunting on Wrentzel’s land]. My interpretation of the law is that he did not do what the law required in rendering aid to the victim.”

Horton said that he considered Trundy’s actions after the shooting to be an aggravating factor in deciding to accept the plea agreement.

Wrentzel’s death evoked reminders of a 1988 incident in which a hunter shot Karen Wood while she was on her property in Hermon. The hunter, Donald Rogerson of Bangor, said he shot at a deer. One grand jury refused to indict him. A second did, but after standing trial he was acquitted of the charges.

The killing led to a handful of new laws to improve safety in the Maine woods, including the target identification law, and assign more of the responsibility for hunting safety to the hunter. But the state law that allows hunters an implied right to access land as long as the land has not been posted with “no trespassing” or “access by permission only” signs remained. That’s a law that some questioned after Wrentzel’s 2017 death.

The medical examiner determined Wrentzel died of a gunshot wound to the lower torso. Her body was found about 200 feet from where wardens determined Trundy fired his .30-06-caliber rifle, which did not have a scope.

The shooting occurred on the first day of Maine’s residents-only firearms deer season. Wrentzel’s land was not posted against hunting, and she was not wearing hunter orange, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Trundy has been free on $2,500 bail since his first court appearance Nov. 8, 2017. He was ordered to report to the Oxford County Jail on Sept. 16.

In addition to prison time, Trundy was sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to pay $928 in restitution for funeral expenses and perform 100 hours of community service, focused on hunter safety courses. He also was ordered to forfeit the rifle. Trundy is prohibited from possessing firearms for the rest of his life. Under Maine law, he may apply for a bow hunting permit in 10 years.

Trundy, who has no prior criminal history, faced up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the manslaughter charge.

This story will be updated.