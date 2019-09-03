Feds want driver in Acadia crash that killed three held without bail

Federal prosecutors are seeking to hold without bail a man accused of causing the deaths of three people in Acadia National Park last weekend.

Praneeth Manubolu, 28, has been arrested and charged in federal court with causing the deaths of three people who died when a car he was driving crashed early Saturday morning on Park Loop Road, according to documents filed in federal court. As of Monday morning, the names of the victims had not yet been released, but park law enforcement officials have said their ages were 27, 30 and 36.

Manubolu, who was being held over the weekend at Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth, is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court in Bangor at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors are seeking to continue to detain Manubolu without bail, calling him a “serious” flight risk, according to a motion filed in federal court in Bangor. Additional details about their concerns, such as where they believe Manubolu might flee to, were unavailable Tuesday morning.

Following the crash, Manubolu told police he and other occupants of the vehicle had been out drinking in Bar Harbor prior to the crash, which occurred at 2:47 a.m., according to an affidavit filed in court.

“As a result of the crash, Praneeth Manubolu had a few cuts and scrapes,” Ranger Brian Dominy wrote in the affidavit. “Based upon skid marks and vehicle damage, it appears as though [Manubolu] was travelling well over the posted speed limit of 25 mph on the Park Loop Road.”

While Manubolu is being charged in federal court because the crash occurred at the national park, he could be subject to Maine’s maximum punishment for a Class A manslaughter conviction: 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. In their court complaint against Manubolu, prosecutors cite the Assimilative Crimes Act, under which federal law mirrors that of a state in circumstances of alleged criminal behavior that Congress has not specifically addressed.

Park officials have not said where on the nine-mile, one-way section of Park Loop Road road the crash occurred.