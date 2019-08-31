Hancock
August 31, 2019
Hancock Latest News | Blue Hill Harbor | Bangor Metro | Penobscot Salmon | Today's Paper
Hancock

Three people are dead after a Saturday morning rollover in Acadia National Park

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
By CBS 13

Three people died after their vehicle rolled over early Saturday morning in Acadia National Park. The accident was reported around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Park Service on the one-way section of Park Loop Road.

Few details are being shared about the accident, which closed Park Loop Road as investigators reconstructed the crash.

Bar Harbor Police received a 911 call and responded to the scene with the Bar Harbor Fire Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The one-way section of the road may be reopened to visitors, according to a press release. Local police and the National Park Service continue to invesitage the accident.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

This story will be updated.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like