Three people are dead after a Saturday morning rollover in Acadia National Park

Three people died after their vehicle rolled over early Saturday morning in Acadia National Park. The accident was reported around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Park Service on the one-way section of Park Loop Road.

Few details are being shared about the accident, which closed Park Loop Road as investigators reconstructed the crash.

Bar Harbor Police received a 911 call and responded to the scene with the Bar Harbor Fire Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The one-way section of the road may be reopened to visitors, according to a press release. Local police and the National Park Service continue to invesitage the accident.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

This story will be updated.