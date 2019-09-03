Blueberries give this classic French dish some Maine flair

Amazing what happens when you mix milk, eggs, butter, sugar and flour in varying proportions. From cake to puddings, all you have to do is add more or less of one or another and a whole new dish emerges. Leave out the sugar, and you end up with a whole new family of delicious snacks.

So you will understand what I mean when I say that clafoutis reminded me of Yorkshire pudding, only sweet.

The classic clafoutis, a French dish, is made with cherries, but it is blueberry season in Maine, and that is what I decided to use. Cherries or berries are better in this dessert than peaches or apples because it is baked at a low temperature and the berries hold together without bursting.

There is room here for adding more or less sugar, another egg or more butter if you want it richer, or you could probably also shave a little flour off to make it more tender. In the recipe below I offer options to choose from.

It goes together quickly in one bowl. I baked mine in a 9-inch skillet, the same one in which I melted the butter which served to grease it. One bowl, one whisk, one skillet. Easy. I don’t have a clue why it took me so long to get around to trying one of these. It’s really a lovely dessert.

P.S. At a stop at the bank the other day, I had a fun conversation with Kathy Overlock of Freedom. The topic was zucchini. She told me that she cooks her zuke, purees it, makes it into a cheesy sauce, pours it over rice noodles and bakes it for a mac and cheese style dish for a gluten free family member. I haven’t tried it yet, (not for lack of zucchini), but I thought it sounded like an awfully good idea

Blueberry Clafoutis

Yields 4-6 servings

1 cup milk

3 eggs (plus one yolk, optional)

⅓ to ½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons butter, melted

½ cup flour

1 cup blueberries

1. Heat the oven to 325 degrees.

2. Put the milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla and melted butter together in a bowl, and whisk together until smooth.

3. Continue to whisk and add the flour gradually. The batter should be smooth.

4. Pour into a greased baking dish or skillet and bake for 30-35 minutes. It will puff up, and a knife inserted comes out clean.

5. Serve warm, dusted with confectioners sugar.