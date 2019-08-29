Windham sophomore one of the youngest players to ever commit to UMaine women’s basketball

Fifteen-year-old Sarah Talon, who will be a sophomore at Windham High School this school year, has become one of the youngest players ever to verbally commit to the University of Maine’s women’s basketball program.

She will be a scholarship player.

Talon, a guard who is 5-foot-8 and still growing, was chosen to the Class AA North All-Rookie Team last season.

She also plays for the Blue Wave AAU basketball team.

”I’m excited. I’ve always wanted to play in my home state,” Talon said. “I’ve always liked watching UMaine play. I saw them play Hartford in the America East championship game this past season [at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor], and it was a fun experience.”

UMaine beat Hartford 69-48 to earn its second straight America East championship and NCAA tournament berth.

She said she was kind of surprised to receive the scholarship offer from UMaine and called it a great opportunity.

Talon said she found head coach Amy Vachon and her coaching staff to be supportive and feels comfortable with them.

Vachon is prohibited by NCAA rules from commenting on a prospective student-athlete until UMaine has received a signed Letter of Intent, which at earliest would come in November 2021.

Talon is the second instate player to commit to UMaine this year. Lexi Middlestadt, a 5-7 senior guard at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington who also plays for the Blue Wave, made a verbal commitment to the Black Bears in July.

Windham basketball coach Brody Artes said Talon is a good get for Maine.

“She is already a phenomenal athlete, and she is going to be that much better by the time she gets to Maine,” Artes said. “And she still has another growth spurt in her.

“She sees the court really well and she is a great passer,” Artes said. “She sees open teammates most players wouldn’t see.”

Talon averaged nine points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals for the Eagles, according to Artes. She also led the team in blocked shots (1.5 apg). She missed several games with a foot injury.

Artes said Talon effectively uses her long arms as a good defender.

“We put her up top in our 1-3-1 zone, and she gets her fingertips on a lot of balls. Because she is so athletic, she winds up getting a lot of steals,” he said.

Talon has 3-point shooting range, and Artes said as she continues to grow and gain confidence, he expects to see her attack the rim more.

“She’s going to be a real headache for a lot of teams,” he said of Talon, who he called coachable and extremely competitive.

In addition to her exploits on the basketball court, Artes noted that she is also an exceptional striker for the Windham soccer team.

Talon, who plays with older sister Hannah at Windham and with the Blue Wave, said she is relieved that the recruiting process is over so she can concentrate on her athletic and academic career at Windham.

Her participation at UMaine is contingent upon her being accepted into the school and meeting NCAA eligibility requirements.