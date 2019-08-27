Motorcyclist in critical condition after Auburn crash

A Gray man was in critical condition Monday after he crashed his motorcycle in Auburn over the weekend.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that Matthew Smith, 27, was attempting to pass a line of vehicles in a no-passing zone when traveling south at the intersection of Hotel and Poland Spring roads at the time of the crash on Sunday.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was listed in critical condition, the newspaper reports.

Smith reportedly was not wearing a helmet, according to the Journal.

The crash remains under investigation.