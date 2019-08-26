Maine Legislature likely to deadlock again on Janet Mills’ conservation, broadband bonds

AUGUSTA, Maine — Minority Republicans in the Maine Legislature were poised on Monday to block $58 million in conservation, broadband and infrastructure bonds floated by Gov. Janet Mills while letting a crucial $105 million in transportation borrowing move forward.

Mills, a Democrat, called lawmakers back to Augusta just ahead of a deadline to put bond measures on the November ballot after Democrats and Republicans deadlocked on her original $239 million proposal ahead of the end of their regular 2019 business in June.

She slimmed the package to $163 million and acceded to a Republican demand that the four bonds be considered separately by Monday, but Republicans never guaranteed that anything but the transportation bond would get the two-thirds support needed in both chambers to go to voters.

Senate Minority Leader Dana Dow, R-Waldoboro, said his caucus would support the transportation bond and nothing else, saying that lawmakers may have to pass a supplemental state budget when they return for the 2020 session in January amid economic uncertainty and bonds could be placed on the March ballot during the Democratic presidential primary.

“Borrowing now when we do not know what the January bill will be, in my opinion, is irresponsible and unnecessary,” Dow said.

Assistant Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, rose afterward to say he was “surprised” to hear the Dow’s concerns about the package and the “time and taxpayer expense” of Monday’s special legislative session could have been saved if Democrats knew about them.

By noon Monday, a $20 million conservation bond and another measure that would provide $15 million to expand broadband access with $8 million more to upgrade career and technical education centers and National Guard facilities advanced on initial votes in the Maine Senate. Republicans had enough votes to kill them on a final vote, however.

The transportation bond has been seen as the most urgent of the items in Mills’ package. Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note said earlier this month said not getting the bond would put the agency in “ a world of hurt,” risking half of a $350 million fund largely dedicated to core projects — road construction, paving and bridge replacements.

The conservation bond was a priority for many Democrats and some Republicans developed after work from a state task force that aimed to reinvigorate the Land for Maine’s Future program. Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage spent much of 2015 holding up bonds for the program and Maine hasn’t decided on a bond on that subject since 2011.

Maine has struggled to develop a policy response to internet speeds that were ranked second-slowest among states in the middle of 2018, according to a report from Broadband Now. The state’s top broadband access official has said expanding high-speed internet to the last 10 percent of Maine households could cost more than $1 billion.

This story will be updated.