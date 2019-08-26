Janet Mills will decide on bill to switch Maine to ranked-choice voting in presidential races

AUGUSTA, Maine — In a surprise move, Maine lawmakers passed a bill Monday extending ranked-choice voting to presidential primary and general elections, though it’s unclear if Gov. Janet Mills backs it and what effect it would have in picking party nominees in March 2020.

The proposal from Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, would put Maine further in uncharted territory on ranked-choice voting. A 2016 referendum made it the first state to adopt ranked-choice voting statewide, but legislative tweaks motivated by conflicts with the state Constitution have limited its use to congressional elections and state primaries.

The Democratic-led Maine Legislature voted in June to ditch party-run presidential nominating caucuses for state-run primaries, but lawmakers left Jackson’s ranked-choice measure one Senate vote shy of approval before adjourning at the end of the regular 2019 session in June.

It was revived Monday toward the end of a one-day special session convened to address bonds proposed by Mills, a Democrat who said on Monday that she wanted the Legislature to only work on those measures and other technical fixes to Maine law.

Republicans blocked three of the four bond bills favored by Mills. Jackson’s office signaled early in the day that the ranked-choice bill would not come up, but the Senate president moved it to a hasty vote in the evening. It passed the upper chamber largely along party lines without debate.

It had been the best hope for ranked-choice advocates to expand the method’s use in Maine, since it could be done as a simple change to law and not as a constitutional amendment, which would have required two-thirds votes in both chambers and Republican support to advance.

Its immediate impact would be in Maine’s presidential primaries March 3. More than 20 well-known Democrats are running for the nomination to face President Donald Trump, a Republican. Six state Democratic parties have plans to include ranked-choice voting in their nominating processes, according to FairVote, an electoral reform group.

The office of Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, a Democrat, flagged several concerns with Jackson’s bill when it was proposed earlier this year, including that nominating elections are indirect — meaning they govern delegates chosen at party conventions according to party rules.

That leaves much of the implementation of the bill up to party rules when it comes to primaries. Spokespeople for Mills did not respond to a question about whether she supports the bill. Republicans have opposed the measure, so a veto from the governor is likely to kill it.

This story will be updated.