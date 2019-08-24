An 88-year-old Rumford man drowned in a Livermore boating accident

On Friday, a man drowned after a boating accident in Livermore, according to the Sun Journal. He was 88. The paper reported that the man was in a small aluminum boat that overturned on Brettuns Pond near Route 108.

A man and a woman were also in the boat but made it safely to shore.

The victim was a passenger in the boat, which had an electric motor and was being operated by another man, the Maine Warden Service said. Officials have not determined what caused the boat to overturn, and the investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated.