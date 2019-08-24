Lewiston-Auburn
August 24, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | Blue Hill Mansions | Bangor Metro | Colonial Fort | Today's Paper
Lewiston-Auburn

An 88-year-old Rumford man drowned in a Livermore boating accident

Dreamstime | TNS
Dreamstime | TNS
By Hilary Weaver, BDN Staff
Updated:

On Friday, a man drowned after a boating accident in Livermore, according to the Sun Journal. He was 88. The paper reported that the man was in a small aluminum boat that overturned on Brettuns Pond near Route 108.

A man and a woman were also in the boat but made it safely to shore.

The victim was a passenger in the boat, which had an electric motor and was being operated by another man, the Maine Warden Service said. Officials have not determined what caused the boat to overturn, and the investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like