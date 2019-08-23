Lincoln man facing sex charge accused of contacting pregnant 15-year-old victim from jail

A Lincoln man charged with sexually assaulting a relative who’s now 15 is facing new charges after allegedly contacting the victim from the Penobscot County Jail.

Paul Fiske, 37, was charged Monday with gross sexual assault, a Class B, crime. He is accused of raping the victim when she was 14 years old. Bail in that case was set at $50,000 cash.

It is the practice of the Bangor Daily News not to identify the alleged victims of sex crimes.

District Court Judge John Lucy ordered Fiske not to have contact with the victim, who allegedly is eight months pregnant with his child, whether he was able to post bail or not.

Devon DeMarco, deputy district attorney for Penobscot County, on Friday clarified that the alleged victim was 14 when the sexual assault allegedly took place.

The new misdemeanor charges are one count of improper contact with a victim before bail has been posted and four counts of violation of a protection order. Both charges involved the victim of the alleged sex crime. The protection order was put in place Aug. 9.

Fiske pleaded not guilty Friday to the five new charges. He has not entered a plea to the gross sexual assault charge because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury, which next convenes Wednesday.

While incarcerated at the Penobscot County Jail earlier this week, Fiske allegedly relayed messages to the teenager through a relative.

Bail on the new charges was set at $5,000 cash by District Court Judge Gregory Campbell. He also ordered Fiske not to have contact, direct or indirect, with the alleged victim.

Fiske’s attorney, Hunter Tzovarras of Bangor, said it was unlikely Fiske would be able to post such a high bail in the sexual assault case.

After Fiske’s hearing on the new charges, Tzovarras declined to comment on either case.

Police in January began investigating Fiske’s connection to the 14-year-old after his wife told investigators she believed the girl was being sexually abused, according to a court affidavit.

The victim allegedly told her caseworker with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services that she impregnated herself with semen she found in Fiske’s bathroom. Fiske was with her during that meeting, according to the affidavit.

The girl repeatedly denied that Fiske sexually assaulted her, the affidavit said.

Fiske is next due in court on all charges Oct. 8 .

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Because the girl was 14 and not under 12 at the time of the alleged sexual assault, Fiske was charged with a Class B rather than a Class A crime, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years.

The maximum sentence on the misdemeanor crimes is a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 if Fiske is convicted of them.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.