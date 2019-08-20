Lincoln man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old who’s now pregnant

A Lincoln man is charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old female relative, who allegedly is eight months pregnant with his child.

Paul Fiske, 37, made his first court appearance Monday before District Court Judge John Lucy at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

He was not asked to enter a plea to the Class B charge of gross sexual assault because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

It is the practice of the Bangor Daily News not to identify the alleged victims of sex crimes.

Fiske remained Tuesday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post $50,000 cash bail.

The investigation that led to the charges began in January when Fiske’s wife, who then was living in Missouri, told police she believed the girl was being sexually abused by Fiske, according to the affidavit.

The 14-year-old allegedly told her case worker with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services that she impregnated herself with semen she found in Fiske’s bathroom. Fiske was with her during that meeting, according to the affidavit.

Fiske also allegedly bought the girl a $2,500 diamond ring that she wore on her left hand when she was interviewed by DHHS. Documents in the girl’s handwriting obtained by police said she was making plans to get married and move to Florida.

The girl has repeatedly denied that Fiske, who allegedly took her out of state earlier this year, sexually assaulted her.

Fiske is next due in court on Oct. 8.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Because the girl was 14 and not under 12 at the time of the alleged sexual assault, Fiske was charged with a Class B rather than a Class A crime, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.