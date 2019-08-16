Widow’s wedding rings among $100,000 in jewelry stolen in central Maine

PORTLAND, Maine -– Police say $100,000 worth of jewelry was stolen in central Maine.

Investigators say the Farmingdale store owners reported a burglary earlier this month.

Now, some customers are learning the sentimental items they’d dropped off for repair are also gone.

Jill Powers is angry and upset.

Her wedding ring, and the one her husband wore until the day he died, were both stolen.

“They called me yesterday to confirm that the store had been robbed,” Powers said.

Investigators say $100,000 worth of items were taken from Kennebec Jewelry in Farmingdale sometime during the early morning of August 2.

According to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, owners reported a break-in.

“I’m really sad that our world has come to this,” Powers said.

Powers says her rings are irreplaceable, they were blessed when she and her husband got married in the Russian Orthodox Church.

Kennebec Jewelry was turning them into a pendant she could wear around her neck to remember him by.

“It’s not very exciting, but for me it means so much more than having a fine piece of jewelry on me,” Powers said.

The store was closed Thursday and the phone number disconnected.

Powers hopes whoever stole the jewelry will hear her pleas and return it.

“I hadn’t even gotten to see it yet,” Powers said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.