August 16, 2019
Unemployment rate dips to 3 percent in Maine

Courtesy of Northern Maine Community College
Dennis Kovach of U.S. Customs, left, speaks to Northern Maine Community College graduate Caleb Jandreau at the college's 2018 job fair.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor says the state’s unemployment rate dipped to a record low based on preliminary figures for July.

Officials say the seasonally adjusted rate was 3 percent. That would be a record unless the final, official figure is adjusted. July’s preliminary unemployment rate was down from 3.4% in the same period a year ago.

Maine’s unemployment rate has been below 4 percent for 43 consecutive months, the longest period on record in the state.

Maine’s July rate matched that of New England at 3 percent. The rates were 2.1 percent in Vermont, 2.5 percent in New Hampshire, 2.9 percent in Massachusetts, 3.5 percent in Rhode Island and 3.6 percent in Connecticut.

 


