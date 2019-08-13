Maine could vote in 2020 on barring noncitizens from voting in local elections

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine lawmaker is hoping a measure to keep noncitizens from voting in local elections — similar to a bill of his killed in the Democratic-led Maine Legislature this year — will fare better at the ballot box.

People who aren’t U.S. citizens can’t vote in federal and state elections, but the Maine Constitution doesn’t prohibit them from voting in municipal elections. Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, has proposed a citizen initiative to pass a law to do so, aiming to put the question on the November 2020 ballot.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether the election is for the governor or city council,” he said. “The right to vote is a privilege that is just for United States citizens only.”

His effort comes after the Legislature voted down two similar proposed constitutional amendments — including one of his — this year. But Faulkingham said he believes the measure is broadly supported in Maine. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and all of her opponents in the 2018 election told the Portland Press Herald they opposed letting noncitizens vote.

The issue has come up in Portland, where voters rejected a measure to allow noncitizens to vote in 2010. An effort to put it on the 2018 ballot was delayed by the city council last year. Portland City Councilor Pious Ali, who brought the issue to the council then, said he plans to bring it up again when a city committee gets a chance to address it.

Faulkingham said the efforts in Portland “definitely” inspired his legislation around noncitizen voting. Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling, a Democrat running for re-election in 2019, said the proposal is a “terrible idea,” calling it “a local control issue.”

“A lot of Portland residents have kids in school, they pay taxes, they’re fully part of the community, except they’re not allowed to vote in municipal elections,” Strimling said.

Only Puerto Rico, Montana, Mississippi and West Virginia have smaller noncitizen populations than Maine, where they comprise 2 percent of the population, according to the Henry J. Kaiser Foundation.

Faulkingham said he will have to engage in aggressive efforts to get the approximately 63,000 signatures from registered voters required to put the question on the ballot. They must be submitted to the state by February 2020. Faulkingham said his efforts will rely on paid and grassroots canvassers.

The question is being reviewed by the Legislature’s Office of Fiscal and Program Review, which has 15 business days to determine the measure’s fiscal impact, said Kristen Muszynski, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Matt Dunlap. The fiscal office has until Aug. 30 to review the question, but it’s unclear if they’ll take the entire time to do so.

Faulkingham can start gathering signatures after that. Muszynski said the office should know by March whether the measure has enough support, after which a public comment session on the question will be open.