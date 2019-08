A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car in Lewiston on Monday night, leaving him severely hurt.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that the boy was crossing Sabattus Street, near the South of the Border restaurant, about 7 p.m. when police say a car hit him.

The boy, who was not identified, suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to Central Maine Medical Center, the newspaper reports.

No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation.