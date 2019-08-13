Maine teacher gets plea deal following sex charge arrest

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A former Deer Isle-Stonington High School teacher likely will never teach again after accepting a 364-day sentence for having sexual contact with two students earlier this year.

Izaak J. Bolduc, 26, of Blue Hill, pleaded guilty to three counts of Class D unlawful sexual touching as part of a plea bargain that Judge Bruce Mallonee accepted Aug. 7, court records show.

As part of the plea bargain, Bolduc will be on probation for two years and be listed on Maine’s sex offender registry for 10 years. Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster and Bolduc’s attorney, William Ashe, said that all sides benefited from the plea deal, including the victims, girls age 17 and 18, who were spared testifying at trial.

“With this, he was not going to be a felon and not going to be considered a lifetime sex offender. He would not be a sex offender, period, in other jurisdictions,” Ashe said Tuesday. “He regretted what occurred. He wanted to accept responsibility.”

Bolduc was charged because the 17- and 18-year-olds were students at the school and state law prohibits teachers from having sexual contact with students age 18 or under. If he were not a teacher, sexual contact would be permitted under state law if one participant is age 16 — Maine’s age of consent — and within five years of age of another, Foster said.

Bolduc, 25 at the time, was accused of a total of five instances of unlawful sexual contact, according to court records.

“Obviously, we want to protect students and kids in school, and this [Bolduc’s conduct] is just absolutely unacceptable,” Foster said. “One of the things that we wanted to make sure happened as a result of this was that he be required to register on the sex offender registry for 10 years, and we got that.”

Foster and Ashe agreed that Bolduc, who was hired as a physical education and health teacher at the high school a year ago, would probably never teach in public schools again.

“Ultimately I think Mr. Bolduc is a good person who made a bad decision. He took responsibility for that, and I think he will be an upstanding citizen in the future,” Ashe said.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.