Maine high school teacher arrested on sex charges

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • May 25, 2018 1:09 pm

Updated: May 25, 2018 2:43 pm

A teacher at a high school in Deer Isle has been arrested on charges that he had sexual contact with a student at the school.

Izaak J. Bolduc, 25, was arrested Thursday on four felony counts of unlawful sexual contact, according to jail and court records in Hancock County Jail.

Bolduc is accused of having sexual contact with a student at the school between Feb. 1 and May 14 of this year, court records indicate. The affidavit in the case has been impounded at the request of Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster.

Bolduc, who lives in Blue Hill, was hired last summer to be the new physical education and health teacher at Deer Isle-Stonington High School, according to the Island Advantages weekly newspaper.

Christian Elkington, the superintendent of School Union 76, said Friday that Bolduc technically still is employed by the school but that his last day of work at the school was May 3. Bolduc will not be returning to the school, he said.

School officials have fully cooperated with the Maine State Police investigation, according to the superintendent.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the students in our care,” Elkington said.

In a letter sent Friday to parents about the arrest, Elkington said that the school district provides “training, mentoring, and policy expectations for staff to follow” and that it takes such allegations seriously.

“This is a school community of 300-plus students and about 80 staff who work successfully with our students each day,” he wrote in the letter.

