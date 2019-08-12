Old Town is search for new boys basketball coach

Old Town High School is in search of a new boys varsity basketball coach after Tim Thornton’s recent decision to step down after two years of guiding the Coyotes.

Thornton cited personal reasons for his decision, Old Town assistant principal and athletic director Jeremy Bousquet said.

“[Old Town High School] is sad to see Tim Thornton step down from [the] varsity boys basketball coaching position,” Bousquet said. “He has stated that he has made this decision because of personal reasons and we respect that choice he has made.

“We hope the future coach will put the time and effort Tim has put in on and off the court and continue to build a community-based basketball program for [Old Town High School].”

Thornton, a social studies teacher at Brewer High School, was unable to guide the Coyotes to a Class B North tournament berth during his tenure with the team. Old Town finished 4-14 in both 2018 and 2019.

Old Town made its most recent tournament appearance in 2016 when the Coyotes reached the Class B North semifinals under former coach Brian McDormand.

Thornton came to Old Town after a lengthy stint as a junior varsity and assistant varsity boys basketball coach at Brewer High School under head coaches Mark Reed, Clayton Blood and Ben Goodwin.

He also was a former girls varsity basketball coach at Hermon High School, where he led the Hawks to the 1989 Class B state championship.

One possible candidate to replace Thornton at Old Town is former Orono High School boys varsity basketball coach Jason Coleman.

Coleman, who led the Red Riots to three regional championship-game appearances in his seasons at Orono, resigned from his most recent basketball post as director of operations with the University of Maine men’s basketball program earlier this year due largely to the out-of-state travel demands of that position in conjunction with his business and family interests.

His business, Jersey Subs and Sweets, recently expanded from its initial site at 25 Hammond St. in Bangor to a second location at 601 Stillwater Ave. in Old Town. His wife, Kylie, is expecting their third child next January.

Coleman recently indicated that if a high school basketball coaching post opened up in the area he’d be interested, and he already is returning to the Old Town High School football coaching staff this season for a second stint as offensive coordinator under head coach Lance Cowan.