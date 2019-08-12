4 hurt when horse-drawn wagon strikes car in Kennebec County

Four people were hurt Sunday night when a horse-drawn wagon struck a car in Clinton.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the wagon was traveling along Water Street about 7:30 p.m. when a loud noise apparently spooked the two horses pulling the wagon and its driver lost control of the wagon.

The wagon then hit a motor vehicle before striking a telephone pole, the newspaper reports.

Police called it a “freak accident.”

One person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, and the other riders were taken to local hospitals with less serious injuries, the Press Herald reports.

Police did not identify the victims, and the crash remains under investigation.