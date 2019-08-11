Man in critical condition after being hit by train in Oakland

A 37-year-old man was hit by a freight train on the Pan Am Railways tracks in Oakland late Saturday evening, police said.

“We’re not sure what happened, but it looks like he was walking on the tracks approaching the train crossing and didn’t make the intersection,” said Rick Stubbert, deputy chief of the Oakland Police Department. “He was LifeFlighted to Lewiston.”

The incident happened on a straight stretch of tracks near the intersection of Oak and Main streets, Stubbert said. He said the freight train was headed west.

Stubbert said police know who the man is, but are not releasing his name as they are still trying to find his family.

The incident was reported to the Oakland Fire Department at 10:47 p.m.

“The train people called it in. They reported seeing a person and possibly hitting the person,” said David Coughlin, chief of the Oakland Fire Department.

Coughlin said the man is believed to have been alone.

“There is no lighting in the area, which runs behind a bank, a grocery store and a Subway,” Coughlin said. “There were no witnesses.”

Central Maine Medical Center spokeswoman Kate Carlisle confirmed that the man was LifeFlighted to that hospital and is currently in intensive care.

A spokesperson for Pan Am was not immediately available for comment.

Stubbert said Oakland police and the Pan Am railroad police are continuing to investigate what happened.