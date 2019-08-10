One person died in Lincoln crash Friday night

One person died and another was hospitalized after a car crashed Friday night on I-95 near Lincoln. It was a single-vehicle crash.

“The female passenger was ejected and she died,” said Trooper Bryan Creamer of the Maine State Police. “The operator was taken to the hospital and has non life-threatening injuries.”

Only two people were in the car. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

“The car went off the road, the driver overcorrected and the car rolled over,” Creamer said.

He declined to identify the people.

Creamer said he is still investigating the case and that further details would be released Sunday or Monday.