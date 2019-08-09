Maine’s George Mitchell denies role in Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking ring

A woman who alleges financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her for sex as a girl said former U.S. Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell of Maine was one of the men she was asked to visit as part of that trafficking ring, according to documents cited by national news outlets.

Mitchell, 85, denied the allegations in a Friday statement, calling them “false” and saying he never met the woman, Virginia Giuffre, and “never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls” during his time as a friend of Epstein. Mitchell has not been charged with a crime or sued over the allegations.

The episode links one of the most prominent politicians in Maine history to a scandal that has cast suspicion on many other powerful men who have counted Epstein as a friend, including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mitchell, a Democrat and Waterville native who served in the U.S. Senate from 1980 to 1995, is best known nationally for his stint as a U.S. peace envoy to Northern Ireland and the Middle East as well as his 2007 investigation of steroid use in professional baseball.

Epstein had a documented friendship with Mitchell since the early 2000s. In a 2003 New York Magazine profile, Epstein was paraphrased as saying Mitchell was “the world’s greatest negotiator,” and Mitchell called Epstein “a friend and a supporter.”

Epstein was arrested in July on federal sex trafficking charges that date back to the early 2000s. He had been under scrutiny since a November 2018 report in the Miami Herald examining a 2008 plea deal on state prostitution charges that allowed him to avoid federal prosecution.

The documents mentioning Mitchell were unsealed Friday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in a civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre — who alleges that she was underage when Epstein trafficked her — against Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and one-time partner of Epstein’s who Giuffre said recruited her for the ring.

The Daily Beast reported that Giuffre mentioned Mitchell as part of one of several depositions submitted as evidence in the 2015 lawsuit. She said there were “a large amount of people that I was sent to” and that she didn’t remember all their names, but named Mitchell along with former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and the late MIT professor Marvin Minsky among others.

The unsesaling of those documents was previewed last month by Vanity Fair, which published a statement from Mitchell denying the allegations. He issued a new statement to media outlets on Friday.

“The allegation contained in the released documents is false,” he said. “I have never met, spoken with or had any contact with Ms. Giuffre.”

This story will be updated.