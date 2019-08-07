CMP rolls out a number changes amid customer criticism

Central Maine Power announced on Wednesday a set of organizational changes and program proposals aimed at improving the CMP customer experience.

The company said it is adding several new Maine-based positions to the customer service organization charged with addressing customer clarity over bills and energy use, as well as placing a focus on regular administration of the company’s Smartcare information system.

CMP said it will also implement a pilot program with Efficiency Maine Trust to provide home usage assessments for some customers who have persistent questions about their electricity use.

In a filing submitted Wednesday to the Maine Public Utilities Commission, CMP said it has proposed funding a “Customer Benefit Fund,” within the framework of the current rate case, which would be administered by the PUC to address outstanding customer issues as it sees appropriate.