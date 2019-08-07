Business
August 07, 2019
Business Latest News | Toxic Sludge | Bangor Metro | Pizza Wars | Today's Paper
Business

CMP rolls out a number changes amid customer criticism

CBS 13 | WGME
CBS 13 | WGME
By CBS 13

Central Maine Power announced on Wednesday a set of organizational changes and program proposals aimed at improving the CMP customer experience.

The company said it is adding several new Maine-based positions to the customer service organization charged with addressing customer clarity over bills and energy use, as well as placing a focus on regular administration of the company’s Smartcare information system.

[Few people show for first hearing on CMP rates in Portland, but those who did criticized the utility heavily]

CMP said it will also implement a pilot program with Efficiency Maine Trust to provide home usage assessments for some customers who have persistent questions about their electricity use.

In a filing submitted Wednesday to the Maine Public Utilities Commission, CMP said it has proposed funding a “Customer Benefit Fund,” within the framework of the current rate case, which would be administered by the PUC to address outstanding customer issues as it sees appropriate.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like