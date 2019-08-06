Police identify 2 killed in Bangor motorcycle crash

The motorcyclist and his passenger who died after a Monday night collision with a van in Bangor have been identified.

Bangor police Lt. Brent Beaulieu said Tuesday that a 2013 Harley Davidson driven by Chaz Gray, 31, of Levant and a 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by Sylvalyn Tracy, 72, of Bangor collided at the intersection of Union Street and Godfrey Boulevard, near the Bangor International Airport, about 10 p.m.

Gray died at the scene, while his passenger, 29-year-old Adriane Mehuren of Bangor, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where she died from her injuries Tuesday, he said.

None of the occupants in the van were injured, he said.

Bealieu said that the crash remains under investigation and no further information was available.