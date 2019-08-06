Motorcyclist killed in Bangor crash

A motorcyclist was killed late Monday night after a collision with a car in Bangor.

Bangor police Lt. Brent Beaulieu said that a motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of Union Street and Godfrey Boulevard, near the Bangor International Airport, about 10 p.m.

The motorcycle’s operator died at the scene, while a passenger was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, he said.

None of the occupants in the car were injured, he said.

Bealieu said the identities are being withheld pending family notification. He said that the crash remains under investigation and no further information was available.